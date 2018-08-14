Omagh bomb victim had been planning to emigrate to America

A 21-year-old man killed in the Omagh bomb had been preparing to emigrate to the United States. Mechanic Aiden Gallagher, 21, had been making plans to move to Boston with a friend. His sister Cat Wilkinson revealed that his friend had moved over first and phoned their house on the day of Mr Gallagher’s funeral with an update. “He asked for Aiden and I said Aiden’s dead, he said ‘he’s not, he couldn’t be’,” she said. “My mum always thinks what if Aiden had left, would he have been happier, at least he’d have been alive.” Ms Wilkinson heard the explosion from the family home before an agonising wait for news about Mr Gallagher.

“The longer you waited, the more you knew the news wasn’t going to be good,” she said. “Everyone started arriving at our house, some of them had been in the town and some of them had been told that Aiden was in the town so they all came to our house, it was a wake without a body.” Twenty years on when she looks at her children, she wonders whether Mr Gallagher would have his own family. “I was 20 at the time, Aiden was 21, there was just 14 months between us, it was a big shock, we were always together,” she said. “All my school photographs are with him. At the time you hated it, but it’s nice to look back on now. “I just wonder would he be married, would he have a family, would my children have cousins. “I see his friends pushing prams, walking with their wives, and I just wonder. “But the pain is always there, you are just able to cope better with it.”

Cat Wilkinson, daughter of Michael Gallagher, outside the offices of Omagh Support & Self Help Group, holding her brother Aiden’s work boots, which he bought on the day of the Omagh bomb Credit: Liam McBurney/PA