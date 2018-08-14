Man held after pedestrians injured in Houses of Parliament car crash

A man has been arrested after a number of pedestrians were injured when a car crashed into security barriers outside the Houses of Parliament, Scotland Yard said. The area is in lockdown after armed police swarmed the scene on Tuesday morning.

Picture taken with permission from the Twitter feed of Ewelina U Ochab of the car Credit: right) which crashed into security barriers outside the Houses of Parliament.

Images posted to social media showed a suspect surrounded by officers being led away from the vehicle in handcuffs. Eyewitness Ewalina Ochab told the Press Association: “I think it looked intentional – the car drove at speed and towards the barriers.”

She said: “I was walking on the other side [of the road]. I heard some noise and someone screamed. I turned around and I saw a silver car driving very fast close to the railings, maybe even on the pavement.” “The person driving did not go out” of the vehicle, she said. The vehicle did not appear to have a front registration plate when it crashed, she added. Streets around Parliament Square, Millbank and Victoria Tower Gardens have been cordoned off while police, ambulances and firefighters arrived at the scene.

