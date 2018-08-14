Poundland branches out into beauty as it casts eye on £26.7bn market

Poundland is launching its own £1 skincare range as the budget retailer looks to tap into what is tipped to be a £26.7 billion beauty market.

The group said that its six-piece skincare range #6 will “inject some everyday luxury” into beauty routines.

Products will include micellar cleansing water, anti-ageing day cream, anti-ageing night cream, collagen filler, eye cream and derma serum.

Poundland flagged research by Global Data that shows annual spend per head on skincare is set to rise by £73 to £487 over the next five years, with the market to be worth £26.7 billion by 2022.