Rare cancer could be detected earlier by GPs using simple blood tests

A rare form of cancer could be detected earlier by GPs using simple blood tests, a new study suggests.

Researchers found that the combination of two blood tests frequently carried out in GP practices may rule out multiple myeloma – a form of bone marrow cancer – or prompt further investigations.

Symptoms of the disease are frequently non-specific, which means that it can be hard to diagnose the illness.

Delays in diagnosis, which affect a large proportion of patients, can lead to poorer outcomes for those affected by the disease.

Researchers examined British patients whose data was held in the Clinical Practice Research Datalink to find out whether blood tests are useful in suggesting or excluding a diagnosis of myeloma.

The experts from the University of Oxford, the University of Exeter and Chiddenbrook Surgery, Crediton, matched 2,703 cases to 12,157 control participants.

The study, published in the British Journal of General Practice, found that a simple combination of two blood parameters could be enough to diagnose patients.