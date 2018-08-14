School exclusion rule found to discriminate against children with disabilities

She made the remarks when ruling in favour of a 13-year-old boy with autism, identified only as L, who was excluded from school for aggressive behaviour.

Judge Alison Rowley, sitting in the Upper Tribunal, said it was “repugnant” to consider such behaviour as “criminal or anti-social” when it is a direct result of a child’s condition and “not a choice”.

Children with disabilities face discrimination under equality laws which allow schools to exclude them for “challenging behaviour”, a judge has ruled.

The judge said schools should not be prevented from excluding children where it can be demonstrated that it is “proportionate” to do so.

But she found that a regulation under the Equality Act 2010, which lets schools exclude pupils for such behaviour without justification, is unlawful and incompatible with Human Rights laws.

The tribunal heard the rule affects “tens of thousands” of children with conditions including autism and ADHD.

Lawyers and advocacy groups welcomed the judge’s decision, which they said should give children with such disabilities greater protection.

The boy’s parents, who challenged his exclusion by bringing a case against the Education Secretary, said on Tuesday they were “delighted” by the ruling.

“We have always believed passionately that our son and other children in his position should have equal rights to be able to go to school and receive the support they need to achieve the best possible outcomes,” they said in a statement.

“L’s autism means that he will grow up in a world where he will face challenges and adversity throughout his life.

“School should be somewhere he can go without fear of discrimination or exclusion for actions which he has no control over.

“Knowing that one of the key rules that prevented that has now been found to be unlawful is of great comfort to us, and we hope, many other families.”

It allows schools to treat children with a “tendency to physical abuse” as falling outside the protection of the Equality Act 2010.

Judge Rowley said the rule came “nowhere near striking a fair balance” between the “fundamental rights” of such children and the interests of the wider community.

She added: “In my judgment, the Secretary of State has failed to justify maintaining in force a provision which excludes from the ambit of the protection of the Equality Act children whose behaviour in school is a manifestation of the very condition which calls for special educational provision to be made for them.

“In that context, to my mind it is repugnant to define as ‘criminal or anti-social’ the effect of the behaviour of children whose condition (through no fault of their own) manifests itself in particular ways so as to justify treating them differently from children whose condition has other manifestations.”