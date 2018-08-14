Social housing proposals ‘full of warm words but little substance’

The Government’s social housing “new deal” fails to commit a “single extra penny” toward constructing new homes needed by more than a million people, leading campaigners have warned. Housing Secretary James Brokenshire said a Green Paper introduced on Tuesday would help re-balance the relationship between tenants and landlords and ensure social housing can be used as a springboard into home ownership. But the long-awaited proposals are “full of warm words” and little substance, according to Shelter, while the Joseph Rowntree Foundation said the paper “does little to address the fundamental lack of low-cost rented homes”.

And the Local Government Association (LGA) warned the announcement was “only a small step, compared with the huge and immediate need for more genuinely affordable homes”. Shelter chief executive Polly Neate said: “The terrible Grenfell tragedy has shone a light on social housing and forced the country to think about the choices we face. “Today’s Green Paper is full of warm words, but doesn’t commit a single extra penny towards building the social homes needed by the 1.2 million people on the waiting list.” It comes after Mr Brokenshire admitted there is no new money behind the Government’s flagship £100 million fund to eradicate rough sleeping within the decade. One social housing proposal is allowing tenants to progress into ownership by purchasing as little as 1% of their property each year, while another is the introduction of “landlord league tables” to hold bad practice to account.

