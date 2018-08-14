Stevie Wonder, Jesse Jackson visit ailing Aretha Franklin

Stevie Wonder has visited an ailing Aretha Franklin at her home in Detroit. Franklin’s publicist Gwendolyn Quinn told The Associated Press that the Reverend Jesse Jackson and Franklin’s ex-husband, actor Glynn Turman, also visited the Queen of Soul, who is seriously ill. A person close to Franklin told the AP on Monday that the singer is ill. No more details were provided.

Franklin cancelled planned concerts earlier this year after she was ordered by her doctor to stay off the road and rest up. The 76-year-old announced plans to retire last year, saying she would perform at “some select things”. Fans, friends and musicians influenced by Franklin offered positive words to the iconic singer when news broke that she was ill, including Rod Stewart, Mariah Carey, Chaka Khan, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tyler Perry, Missy Elliott and Wayne Brady. At her concert in Detroit on Monday night with Jay-Z, Beyonce thanked Franklin for her “beautiful music” and said “we love you”.

Beyonce and Jay-Z thanked Aretha Franklin for her music while on stage Credit: AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File

Former US President Bill Clinton tweeted that he and Hillary Clinton “are thinking about Aretha Franklin tonight & listening to her music that has been such an important part of our lives the last 50 years”. “We hope you’ll lift her up by listening and sharing her songs that have meant the most to you,” Mr Clinton wrote. In an interview with the AP on Monday, Emmy-winning actor Sterling K Brown said: “May I wish the Queen of Soul all the best.” “Your music has moved and inspired a generation,” he added, “so my prayers are with you. Wishing you all the best, queen.”

