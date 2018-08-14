Swedish PM voices anger after dozens of cars are burned

Masked youths have torched dozens of cars in Sweden and thrown rocks at police, prompting an angry response from the prime minister.

Stefan Lofven said there had been an “extremely organised” night of vandalism, resulting in about 80 cars being set ablaze overnight, chiefly in Sweden’s second-largest city, Gothenburg, and nearby Trollhattan, an industrial city.

Fires were also reported on a smaller scale in Malmo, Sweden’s third-largest city.

In Trollhattan, north-east of Gothenburg, where at least six cars were burned, rocks were also thrown at police and roads were blocked. Gothenburg is 250 miles south-west of Stockholm.