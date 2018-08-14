Watch as armed police arrest Parliament crash suspect

This is the moment armed police arrest a man on suspicion of terror offences after a car crashed into security barriers outside the Houses of Parliament, injuring three people. The crash is being treated as a terrorist incident and counter-terrorism police are leading the investigation. Armed police swooped on the vehicle following the crash at 7.37am on Tuesday, and the driver - who is in his 20s - was taken away in handcuffs. The man is in custody at a south London police station and is not said to be cooperating with police.

The suspect is taken away by police. Credit: Good Morning Britain/ITV

As a result, neither the man's identity nor his motives are known, although Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu said it is not believed the suspect was already known to police or MI5. Mr Basu added that the attack "appeared to be deliberate" given the "iconic location" in which it occurred. He continued that no other suspects have been identified and there is nothing to suggest that the public are in danger, but he urged people to remain "vigilant". The Metropolitan Police said no one else was in the vehicle at the time of the crash and no weapons have been recovered.

The car which crashed into the security barriers. Credit: Twitter/Ewelina U Ochab/PA