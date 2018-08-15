34 killed in Taliban attacks across Afghanistan

A Taliban assault on two adjacent checkpoints in northern Afghanistan has left 30 soldiers and police officers dead.

Officials in Baghlan province said the insurgents set fire to the checkpoints after the attack late on Tuesday in the Baghlan-I Markazi district.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid claimed responsibility for the attack, which targeted a military checkpoint and another manned by local police.

In a separate incident, Taliban attacks killed four police officers in southern Zabul province.

Provincial police chief Mustafa Mayar said three officers were also injured when the Taliban attacked security posts in the Zabul capital of Qalat.