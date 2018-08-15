Animals ban for woman who kept cats and dogs in ‘disgusting’ conditions

A woman has been banned from owning animals for life after keeping scores of cats and dogs in “filthy” pens at her home. Janet Oxlade was spared jail after admitting 10 offences under the Animal Welfare Act when 38 dogs and 18 cats were rescued during a raid at her home in Grazeley Close, Bexleyheath, Kent, in January. The 67-year-old was handed a suspended 20-week prison sentence at Bexley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, the RSPCA said. She was also ordered to pay £2,000 in costs and a £115 victim surcharge after pleading guilty to charges including failing to take animals to the vets to treat health problems, causing unnecessary suffering to five dogs and failing to tend to the severely matted coats of seven. The RSPCA and Metropolitan Police officers searched the property after receiving a flurry of calls from members of the public in the run-up to Christmas last year complaining puppies they bought were unwell.

One of the 18 cats that were kept by Janet Oxlade Credit: RSPCA/PA

Officers found animals – including boxers, Newfoundlands, dachshunds, shih tzus, French bulldogs, basset hounds as well as puppies and kittens – locked in makeshift runs in the garden which were dirty and wet or kept in crates in the house, the charity said. A Newfoundland had such badly deformed legs it could not walk. Many were caked in mud and faeces, had overgrown claws and a number of ailments including eye and ear infections, dental disease and docked tails, the RSPCA said. Pedigree cats were found living in cramped pens, with two adults and one kitten inside a pen the size of a small rabbit hutch. Inside the house, two large dogs were found shut inside a rubbish-strewn conservatory while smaller breeds were crammed into tiny puppy pens or pet carriers in the kitchen and utility room. One of the rescued dachshunds died of the contagious and deadly parvovirus on Christmas Day. A vet present during the raid said these were some of the worst conditions he had ever seen, describing the matted coats as like “armour-plating”, the animal charity said.

One of the pens that held animals kept by Janet Oxlade Credit: RSPCA/PA