Baby box to be placed in childhood museum

One of Scotland’s baby boxes is to be preserved in history in the Museum of Childhood.

The Scottish Government said 52,065 newborns across the country have received a baby box in the year since the scheme was introduced.

They include items such as clothes, a towel and a digital ear thermometer, while the box also comes with a mattress and can be used as a sleeping space for newborn babies.

The Museum of Childhood in Edinburgh will place one in its exhibition from next year.

Sandra Martin, history curator for Edinburgh’s Museums and Galleries, said: “The mseum houses some extraordinary examples of childhood history from all sides of Scottish society.

“From real silver spoons, a popular gift with babies in Victorian Edinburgh, to makeshift dolls crafted with nothing more than a wooden spoon and some old cloth, by families who couldn’t afford anything more.