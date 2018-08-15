British family ‘ran for lives’ before Genoa bridge collapse

A British family have told how they ran for their lives when they were caught up in the Genoa bridge collapse that killed at least 39 people. Nicola and Lisa Henton-Mitchell were on holiday with their children, aged 12 and nine, in Italy when they were forced to abandon their car and take shelter in a tunnel. A huge section of the Morandi Bridge collapsed, sending more than 30 cars and three trucks plunging to the ground as far as 150ft below, during a violent storm on Tuesday.

Workers inspect the area around the collapsed bridge Credit: Nicola Marfisi/AP

“The rain was torrential and as we drove along we felt the car slide to the right,” Lisa, who is from Bicester in Oxfordshire, told the BBC. “We kept going, then all of a sudden we saw lots of red lights, all the cars in front braking. We could only see a couple of cars ahead of us. “Then all of a sudden all of the reverse lights came on.” Nicola said people started shouting and waving their arms out of car windows to tell people to reverse. Lisa said: “We tried to reverse and we couldn’t go anywhere and the car in front hit the front of our car and people were running, screaming in Italian, ‘Run, out, everyone out, cars’.

