Call for consumer delivery compensation after Amazon ‘one-day’ ruling

Companies must provide easy access to compensation if they fail to deliver shopping on time, a consumer group has urged, after Amazon was ordered to clarify its “misleading” one-day delivery claim for Prime customers. The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has told the online retail giant to clarify that some Prime-labelled items are not available to be delivered by the next day, after it found its one-day delivery claim misled customers. The ruling follows 280 complaints to the ASA, most from Amazon customers who reported not receiving their delivery by the following day.

Amazon’s one-day claim Credit: ASA/PA

Citizens Advice, the statutory consumer advocate for postal services, said problems with late deliveries were not unique to Amazon. The service’s chief executive, Gillian Guy, said: “We’ve found 40% of people who used a premium delivery service received their parcel later than expected. “It’s more difficult for consumers to work out what they’re owed when their parcels don’t arrive on time if they’ve paid for a service like Amazon Prime, compared to when they pay for one-off deliveries. “Companies need to honestly advertise delivery dates and make sure consumers have easy access to compensation when they fail to meet their promises.” Amazon said the “vast majority” of the complaints followed widespread media coverage of an initial “handful” of complaints about the issue and provided data showing that the weeks with lower on-time deliveries were affected by snow and ice across the UK.

Amazon blamed weather conditions for some of the missed deadlines Credit: PA