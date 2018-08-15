Countdown to V&A Dundee opening

The countdown to the opening of V&A Dundee has begun, with a month to go until the design museum welcomes visitors through its doors. The £80 million attraction on Dundee’s waterfront will open to the public on Saturday September 15.

Almost 2,500 concrete panels hang from the building’s curved walls Credit: Rapid Visual Media/PA

Museum bosses marked the milestone with a series of drone images of the building designed by Japanese architect Kengo Kuma. V&A Dundee director Philip Long said: “We are thrilled to be preparing to launch the first dedicated design museum in Scotland, and to reveal a remarkable new piece of architecture by Kengo Kuma. “The new museum is at the heart of a truly incredible city and we look forward to celebrating the opening.”

