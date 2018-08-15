England international Danny Cipriani arrested in Jersey after nightclub incident

England rugby union international Danny Cipriani has been arrested at a nightclub in St Helier, his club Gloucester have confirmed.

The former Sale player will appear at a Magistrates Court on Thursday morning.

The club said in a statement: "Gloucester Rugby are very aware of an incident involving Danny Cipriani in the early hours of Wednesday morning following an incident at a St Helier nightclub. He was arrested and has since been charged.

"He will appear at Jersey Magistrates Court at 10 a.m. tomorrow morning."

Cipriani only joined Gloucester this summer after leaving Wasps and was in Jersey as part of the club's pre-season preparations.

The fly-half is currently first choice in his position in England after a number of years out of the frame.

No other details have been released about the incident.