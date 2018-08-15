Former 'cutting edge' Morandi Bridge in Genoa was plagued by expensive maintenance issues before motorway collapse

It's now emerging the Morandi Bridge in Genoa was renowned in structural engineering circles as one plagued by expensive maintenance issues throughout its lifespan.

Urgent repair work took place to cables supporting the roadway in the early 1990s.

In May of this year a tender for more than €20 million (£17 million) went out to carry out similar repairs to cables on the other two towers of the bridge.

When it opened in 1967 the bridge was seen as cutting-edge.

Designed by engineer Ricardo Morandi, it used the latest techniques of "pre-stressed" concrete throughout its design.