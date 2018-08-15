Heatwave reveals hidden archaeological sites across England

The summer heatwave has revealed new secrets of England’s buried history to archaeologists surveying the countryside from the air, Historic England said. Evidence of neolithic ceremonial monuments, Iron Age settlements, square burial mounds and a Roman farm have been spotted for the first time in patterns in crops and grass by aerial archaeologists.

The dry spell has revealed archaeology such as this Iron Age round at St Ive, Cornwall Credit: Damian Grady/Historic England/PA

The dry summer has been particularly good for experts examining the landscape from the air as “cropmarks” form faster and are more obvious when the soil is very dry, the government heritage agency said. These differences in colour or height of crops and grass can reveal the layouts of buried ditches or walls which once marked out settlements, field boundaries or funerary monuments. Among the new discoveries this year are two Neolithic “cursus” monuments near Clifton Reynes, Milton Keynes, one of which has been hidden until this year under a medieval bank which is gradually being ploughed away.

Neolithic cursus monuments have been seen near Clifton Reynes, Milton Keynes Credit: Damian Grady/Historic England/PA

They are long rectangles thought to be paths or processional ways which are one of the oldest monument types in the country, usually dating from 3600 to 3000 BC. An Iron Age round settlement at St Ive and a prehistoric settlement with concentric ditches at Lansallos in Cornwall are among dozens of new discoveries in the county.

Different phases of activity can be seen at a Roman farm, Bicton, Devon Credit: Damian Grady/Historic England/PA

Experts have also spotted Iron Age square burial mounds or barrows in Pocklington, Yorkshire, a Bronze Age burial mound and a ditch and series of pits that could mark a land boundary in Scropton, Derbyshire and a settlement or cemetery at Stoke by Clare, Suffolk. A Roman farm has emerged in a field of grass at Bicton, Devon, while prehistoric farms have been found in Stogumber and an ancient enclosure has been revealed in Churchstanton, both in Somerset. More details of the lost Elizabethan buildings and gardens associated with Tixall Hall in Staffordshire can be seen through the drought, revealing buried foundations of the hall built in 1555 and a new hall started during the First World War, but demolished in 1926.

The heatwave has revealed buried foundations of Tixall Hall which was built in 1555 Credit: Emma Trevarthen/Historic England/PA

And features of the already-protected prehistoric ceremonial landscape near Eynsham, Oxfordshire that have not been visible for years can be seen, including a circle of pits. Historic England uses aerial photography of cropmarks to produce archaeological maps which help to assess the significance of buried remains and can be used to make decisions about protecting them from development or damage caused by ploughing.

Features of the protected landscape near Eynsham, Oxfordshire, can be seen for the first time in years Credit: Damian Grady/Historic England/PA