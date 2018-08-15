Homelessness campaigners call for meeting with minister

Protesters in Dublin took over Customs House on Wednesday and staged a sit-in to protest against housing conditions and demanded a meeting with Minister for Housing and Planning Eoghan Murphy.

The campaigners involved have just spent the last week in a derelict home in Dublin’s Summerhill Parade to highlight the city’s rental crisis.

Wearing masks of the minister’s face, the campaigners ordered pizza, sat down and refused to leave until demands were recognised.

A spokesperson from the group said they were sending a message to the department that they had not gone away.