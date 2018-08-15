- ITV Report
-
House of Fraser website offline amid reported delivery ‘wrangle’
House of Fraser has taken its website offline amid complaints from customers about delayed deliveries since the company was bought by Sports Direct last week.
A message on the retailer’s home page reads: “We’re currently working hard to make some improvements to the website. Don’t worry, we will be back up and running as soon as possible.”
The Times reported that workers at a key House of Fraser warehouse have been told by XPO Logistics, who operate the site, to stop accepting goods and processing deliveries in a wrangle over delivery payment terms with Sports Direct.
XPO Logistics did not immediately comment but the decision has led to product shortages in some House of Fraser outlets.
Mike Ashley, the founder and chief executive of Sports Direct, announced on Friday that he was buying House of Fraser out of administration for £90 million.
In a statement, which does not mention XPO Logistics, Sports Direct said: “Since the acquisition, the group has started meeting with various House of Fraser suppliers and concessions.
“Sports Direct is committed to creating stability as soon as possible, and building exciting plans for the future.”
House of Fraser told customers on Twitter: “Regrettably, due to the recent change in ownership, some orders have been delayed. We don’t currently have a timescale for delivery. However, your order will be delivered as soon as possible.”