Murdered PSNI officer’s son slams bonfire including father’s name

Kyle Black, whose father David was killed by dissident republicans in 2012 in a drive-by shooting, took to social media and slammed those involved.

The bonfire, based in the Bogside area of the city, included the names of Ronan Kerr, David Black, Stephen Carroll and Adrian Ismay, who have all been killed because of their profession.

The son of a PSNI officer killed by dissident republicans has hit out at a bonfire in Londonderry which had the names of murdered police and prison officers placed on top of it.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

“Absolutely disgusting! The people responsible for these vile actions have absolutely nothing to offer our society. #somuchforrespectandequality

“My dad, along with the other brave men named, served their community with dignity and respect.

“This in complete contrast to those responsible for this. Absolutely sickened.”

Alliance Party leader Naomi Long said the Bogside bonfire was “utterly disgusting and shameful”.

“There is no place for this kind of sectarianism, intimidation and disrespect for flags and symbols,” she said.

“A small number of people on both sides of our community seem determined to drag us back. They must not prevail.”

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said the bonfire does not represent the people of Derry.

“Totally appalled to see flags, poppy wreaths and the names of murdered policemen on a bonfire in Derry.

“Reps from all parties and youth workers tried to stop it.

“This nonsense doesn’t represent the views of the people of Derry.

“It’s sectarian and anti social. Nothing more.”

The bonfire was also draped in Union flags, British Army flags, poppy wreaths and a Donald Trump election sign.

The huge structure was erected overnight on Tuesday at derelict lands close to homes, sparking concerns for residents