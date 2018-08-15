One of Europe’s most wanted men arrested leaving Watford gym

The suspected head of an international crime ring has been arrested leaving a gym in Watford.

Florin Ghinea, 43, who is one of Europe’s most wanted men, was arrested in the Hertfordshire town by armed officers from the National Crime Agency on Tuesday.

He is accused of human trafficking, conspiracy to murder, blackmail and money laundering in his native Romania.

Ghinea, who goes by the nickname Ghenosu, is accused of running a sex trafficking ring where Romanian women were forced to travel to Ireland, Finland and Dubai to work as prostitutes.