Pressure building to scrap P1 tests in face of opt-out campaign

Education Secretary John Swinney faces increasing pressure to scrap controversial tests for primary one pupils as he faces a national boycott campaign. Campaign group Upstart Scotland is distributing 30,000 postcards urging parents with children starting P1 this week to sign up to withdrawing from the literacy and numeracy assessments, which teachers say have left some pupils in tears. Teaching union the Educational Institute of Scotland is backing the move, having earlier called for the tests to be scrapped, and other supporters include the parents’ group Connect and charities Play Scotland and Children in Scotland. Parents are being urged to sign the postcards, fill in their child’s name and send them to the head teacher.

The postcards state: “I do not want my child to sit the primary 1 tests of literacy and numeracy. “I firmly believe that national standardised assessment of this kind is not developmentally appropriate for young children and would, therefore, prefer assessment to be based on teacher observation and professional judgment, in accordance with the Early Level of the Curriculum for Excellence.” Scottish national standardised assessments (SNSA) were introduced across four age groups to help measure the attainment gap in schools. Mr Swinney has said guidance for the assessments makes it clear they should not cause distress but he faces cross-party opposition to the P1 tests. Scottish Labour education spokesman Iain Gray said: “Schools across Scotland are returning to an SNP omnishambles – a testing policy descending into chaos as it faces a major campaign by parents and a potential teacher boycott, hundreds of unfilled posts across the country and teachers on the verge of industrial action. “John Swinney must suspend these tests, he cannot keep defending a discredited policy that is opposed by parents pupils, teachers and the unions. “These tests are driving children to tears and do nothing to help teachers close the attainment gap. It’s time for the SNP government to finally see sense.”

