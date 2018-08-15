Rail fare increase could price passengers out of travelling, Labour warn

Passengers could be priced out of travelling on Scotland’s railways when peak fares increase 3.2% next year, Scottish Labour have warned.

ScotRail’s regulated peak fares will go up 3.2% in January, capped at the level of the Retail price Index (RPI), while its regulated off peak fares will rise 2.2%.

Scottish Labour said some season ticket holders will see the cost of their passes rise by more than £100.

The price of an annual Lockerbie to Edinburgh fare will go up £162 to £5,250 while a Glasgow to Edinburgh pass will go up £126 to £4,082, according to the party’s analysis.

Scottish Labour’s Rural Economy and Connectivity spokesman Colin Smyth, said the fare rise will “cripple” commuters.