- ITV Report
Rail fares to increase by 3.2% next year
The cost of regulated rail fares will increase by 3.2% next year.
Around 40% of fares will rise by this amount in January, including season tickets on most commuter routes, some off-peak return tickets on long-distance journeys and Anytime tickets around major cities.
The price of these fares is controlled by the Government, others are decided by train companies.
It uses the July Retail Price Index (RPI) measure of inflation – announced by the Office for National Statistics on Wednesday – to determine the cap on the annual increase.
Some long-distance commuters will be hit with a price hike of more than £330.
While admitting that the recent spate of delays and cancellations across many rail services were "frustrating" and the rise in fares was "unwelcome", Transport Secretary Chris Grayling ignored calls for a price freeze.
The Government added it would "not fair to ask people who do not use trains to pay more for those who do", while the Rail Delivery Group said 98p of every pound spent on train fares is invested back into the railway.
It has been the policy of successive governments to reduce the funding of the railways by taxpayers and increase the relative contribution of passengers.
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn branded the planned price rises "an insult to everyone who has suffered from the chaos on Britain’s railways".
While consumer groups claim fare rises are pricing people off the railways because wages are not increasing at the same rate.
Rail, Maritime and Transport union General Secretary Mick Cash described the increase as a "kick in the teeth" for "passengers already furious at the shocking level of service on Britain's rip-off privatised railways".
He added that the decision to increase fares would "come back to haunt both the Tory Government and the train companies alike.
"Chris Grayling's desperate attempt to try and make front-line rail workers pay for his incompetence and the train operators' greed has backfired on him just like everything else he touches.
"If it wasn't for the profiteering and exploitation that is endemic after more than two decades of rail privatisation, we would have enough cash in the pot to invest in staffing and infrastructure and hold down fares at the same time.
"What will really stick in the throat of the long-suffering British public is the fact that three-quarters of our train services are now controlled by overseas operators, with the profits from today's fare rises shipped across the channel to subsidise passengers in Berlin, Paris and Amsterdam."
Mr Cash also called for the renationalisation of rail services.
GMB General Secretary Tim Roache added that the price rise would be "a grim start to the new year" for commuters "when they are forced to pay even more extortionate prices for a frankly shocking service from the privatised rail companies.
"Rising travel costs, effectively a commuter tax, place an intolerable burden on working people, especially when wage rates don't keep pace.
"The annual price hike seems to be the only part of the privatised railway that always runs as scheduled."
- Is there any way to avoid the price hikes?
Savvy commuters who renew their season tickets in the days before the annual rise will pay the 2018 price, rather than the increased one for 2019.
Passengers can also save money by getting a railcard, travelling off-peak and booking in advance, although these options are not available for many journeys, particularly by commuters.
Which train season tickets are set to rise the most from 2018 to 2019?
- Birmingham to London - £10,564 to £10,902, an increase of £338
- Coventry to London Euston - £9,340 to £9,639, an increase of £299
- Swindon to London - £8,740 to £9,020, an increase of £280
- Norwich to London - £8,164 to £8,425, an increase of £261
- Rugby to London via Virgin Trains - £8,124 to £8,384, an increase of £260
- Corby to London - £8,084 to £8,343, an increase of £259
- Stoke-on-Trent to Milton Keynes Central - £7,320 to £7,554, an increase of £234
- Ipswich to London - £6,548 to £6,758, an increase of £210
- Dover Priory to London via HS1 - £6,544 to £6,753, an increase of £209
- Peterborough to London via Great Northern - £6,540 to £6,749, an increase of £209
- Hastings or Rye to London St Pancras via HS1 - £6,492 to £6,700, an increase of £208
- Carlisle to Preston - £6,060 to £6,254, an increase of £194
- Southampton Central to London Waterloo - £5,700 to £5,882, an increase of £182
- Northampton to London - £5,604 to £5,783, an increase of £179
- Dover Priory to London not via HS1 - £5,512 to £5,688, an increase of £176
- Exeter St David to Bristol Temple Meads - £5,260 to £5,428 an increase of £168
- Milton Keynes to London - £5,208 to £5,375, an increase of £167
- Hastings or Rye to London not via HS1 - £5,200 to £5,366, an increase of £166
- Chatham to London via HS1 - £5,168 to £5,333, an increase of £165
- Oxford to London Paddington - £5,096 to £5,259 an increase of £163