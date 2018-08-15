Rail fares to increase by 3.2% next year

While admitting that the recent spate of delays and cancellations across many rail services were "frustrating" and the rise in fares was "unwelcome", Transport Secretary Chris Grayling ignored calls for a price freeze.

Some long-distance commuters will be hit with a price hike of more than £330.

It uses the July Retail Price Index (RPI) measure of inflation – announced by the Office for National Statistics on Wednesday – to determine the cap on the annual increase.

The price of these fares is controlled by the Government, others are decided by train companies.

Around 40% of fares will rise by this amount in January, including season tickets on most commuter routes, some off-peak return tickets on long-distance journeys and Anytime tickets around major cities.

The cost of regulated rail fares will increase by 3.2% next year.

The Government added it would "not fair to ask people who do not use trains to pay more for those who do", while the Rail Delivery Group said 98p of every pound spent on train fares is invested back into the railway.

It has been the policy of successive governments to reduce the funding of the railways by taxpayers and increase the relative contribution of passengers.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn branded the planned price rises "an insult to everyone who has suffered from the chaos on Britain’s railways".

While consumer groups claim fare rises are pricing people off the railways because wages are not increasing at the same rate.

Rail, Maritime and Transport union General Secretary Mick Cash described the increase as a "kick in the teeth" for "passengers already furious at the shocking level of service on Britain's rip-off privatised railways".

He added that the decision to increase fares would "come back to haunt both the Tory Government and the train companies alike.

"Chris Grayling's desperate attempt to try and make front-line rail workers pay for his incompetence and the train operators' greed has backfired on him just like everything else he touches.

"If it wasn't for the profiteering and exploitation that is endemic after more than two decades of rail privatisation, we would have enough cash in the pot to invest in staffing and infrastructure and hold down fares at the same time.

"What will really stick in the throat of the long-suffering British public is the fact that three-quarters of our train services are now controlled by overseas operators, with the profits from today's fare rises shipped across the channel to subsidise passengers in Berlin, Paris and Amsterdam."

Mr Cash also called for the renationalisation of rail services.