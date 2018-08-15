Second mill hit by major fire

Firefighters are tackling a huge blaze at a mill close to Strangeways prison in Manchester.

Plumes of thick black smoke could be seen across the city as crews battled the fire at the building on Southall Street.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said 10 fire engines had been sent to the scene, and added that part of the building had collapsed.

The fire comes just over 24 hours after a blaze ripped through another mill in Greater Manchester, with families forced to evacuate their homes in Greenfield Lane, Rochdale, on Monday night.