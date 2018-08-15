TSB to double complaints team to 500 amid deluge of IT compensation claims

TSB is to double the size of its customer complaints team to 500 as the challenger bank ramps up efforts to address grievances after its IT meltdown earlier this year. The Press Association understands that the troubled lender is recruiting hundreds of extra staff as it looks to address the 135,403 complaints which had been logged as of July 25. The lender said last month that it had dedicated a team of more than 260 people in order to look at every customer complaint on an individual basis, and would bulk up resources over the following weeks. That compares with the 54-person complaints team it had in place before a botched customer migration led to an IT meltdown. The majority of that team consists of new hires as well as temporary staff from Deloitte, which was initially called in to advise on its compensation strategy.

Deloitte is providing additional bodies, while helping to recruit and train new workers who are based in a number of locations including Birmingham, Sunderland, London and Swansea. Now customer complaints staff could reach 500 by the end of 2018, as TSB looks to address thousands of grievances. Around 37% of complaints have already been resolved. A spokeswoman for TSB said: “We have a dedicated team looking at every customer complaint individually. “The team continues to grow and our partners are doing everything they can to respond to the complaints we’ve received as quickly as possible. “We’ve made a firm commitment that no customer will be left out of pocket.” The challenger bank has so far put aside £30.7 million to cover advisory costs and additional resources, including staff overtime and new recruits – a number which is expected to grow by year-end. The bank said last month that it expects operating costs in the second half of the year to “remain elevated” but that the “the monthly run rate of these costs is expected to decrease as the year progresses”. Up to 1.9 million people using TSB’s digital and mobile banking found themselves locked out of their bank accounts following the migration of data on customers from former owner Lloyds’ IT system to a new one managed by current owner Sabadell in April. Branch services were also affected.

TSB chief executive Paul Pester has the support of the bank’s board and Spanish owner Sabadell Credit: PA