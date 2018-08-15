Twitter muzzles conspiracy theorist Alex Jones for a week

Despite pressure from the public, the site were hesitant to take action against him as he used tech services to spread false information. But the social media platform said it has now suspended Mr Jones’ personal account for a week because he violated the company’s rules against inciting violence.

Twitter is joining other prominent tech companies in muzzling Alex Jones, the right-wing conspiracy theorist who hosts Infowars.

Infowars still has a Twitter account but Mr Jones will not be able to tweet or retweet from his account.

This punishment is light compared with Apple, YouTube and Spotify, which permanently removed material Mr Jones had published.

Meanwhile, Facebook suspended him for 30 days and took down four of his pages, including two for his Infowars show.