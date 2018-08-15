Westminster ‘terror’ crash was an accident, suspect’s friend says

The crash outside the Houses of Parliament that sparked a terror scare was “an accident”, a friend of the suspect has said. Armed police arrested 29-year-old Salih Khater after he allegedly ploughed into cyclists and pedestrians in his Ford Fiesta before crashing into a security barrier. He was held on a terrorism charge and further arrested for attempted murder, with police initially saying he was not co-operating with investigators trying to understand a motive.

Anwar Mukhta, who said he has known Khater for eight years, told ITV News the current narrative will be revealed to be a “lie”. “It is an accident, it’s nothing to do with terrorists, it’s nothing to do with any organisation that tried to make an attack to any Government department,” he added. He also described the keen footballer, a British national originally from Sudan, as a “very kind and quiet and decent person” who is “very generous” and “very smiley”. Mr Mukhta echoed other members of Khater’s community in Birmingham, saying the former accountancy student at Coventry University travelled to London to get a visa to see his family in Sudan. The suspect’s brother, Abdullah Khater, also told the BBC he was a “normal person” and that their family, originally from Darfur, were in a “state of shock”. Metropolitan Police counter-terrorism head Neil Basu said the force is treating it as a terrorist incident because of its apparently deliberate nature, the method used and the “iconic” location.

Police officers by the barrier outside the Houses of Parliament Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA