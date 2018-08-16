A-level Chinese more popular than German

More students took A-level Chinese than German this year, sparking concern that the European language is heading for extinction. There were 3,058 entries for A-level German – down 16.5% on 2017, according to data released by the Joint Council for Qualifications (JCQ). There were 276 more entries for Chinese, with 3,334 taking the subject overall – up 8.6% on 2017.

Entries for A-level German have halved in the last decade, a Press Association analysis shows. School leaders raised concern the subject is becoming unsustainable. Suzanne O’Farrell, curriculum and assessment specialist at the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said: “We’re seeing German just moving into extinction really. It is in severe decline in schools, it’s really worrying. “It’s declining faster in the state system than it is in the independent system, but it’s just not sustainable in schools. “It always was a second normally to French and the numbers to run a group, even if you collaborate with other schools, are just not sustainable.” The latest figures also show drops in entries for other languages.

French remains the most popular language with 8,713 entries, although this is down by 8% this year. Spanish, which has seen a boost in recent years, also saw a fall in 2018, with entries down 4% to 8,255.

