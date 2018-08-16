Soul legend Aretha Franklin dies aged 76

Aretha Franklin, the undisputed 'Queen of Soul' has died at age 76.

The Soul legend, who sang with matchless style on such classics as Think, I Say a Little Prayer, and Respect, died from pancreatic cancer.

Her publicist Gwendolyn Quinn told The Associated Press through a family statement that Franklin passed Thursday at 9:50am at her home in Detroit.

The statement said “Franklin’s official cause of death was due to advance pancreatic cancer of the neuroendocrine type, which was confirmed by Franklin’s oncologist, Dr. Philip Phillips of Karmanos Cancer Institute” in Detroit.

The family added: “In one of the darkest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our heart. We have lost the matriarch and rock of our family.”

Tributes have already started pouring in from the world of music and beyond, with John Legend tweeting: "Salute to the Queen. The greatest vocalist I've ever known."