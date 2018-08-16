Armed police deployed after catapult attack on Birmingham mosques

Armed police were deployed after two Birmingham mosques were attacked with catapults.

Officers were called to the Masjid Qamarul Islam mosque on Fosbrooke Road, Small Heath, at around 10pm on Wednesday and the Al-Hijrah mosque on Hob Moor Road 20 minutes later.

West Midlands Police said the motive for the attacks is unclear at this stage.

Both mosques were hit by catapult ball bearings which smashed windows during evening prayers.

The force said firearms officers were deployed as a precaution and the bearings recovered are thought to be from a heavy duty catapult.