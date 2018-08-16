Big Boss is watching you… workers fear increased monitoring by employers

Most workers believe they are being monitored by their boss amid increasing surveillance methods, according to a new study.

Research by the TUC showed that two out of three employees believe the trend fuels distrust and discrimination and could be used to set unfair targets.

A survey of 2,100 adults found that monitoring included checking internet use, recording time away from work duties and even the use of facial recognition software to assess workers’ moods.

A third of those polled believe their social media activity is being “snooped on” when they are not at work.