Blue plaque commemorates former Cooper Car Company works

A racing car company which helped develop one of Britain’s most famous cars is being commemorated with an English Heritage blue plaque. The Cooper Car Company won two consecutive Formula One World Championships in 1959 and 1960 with its innovative car design and played a key role in the development of the modern Formula One car. The company’s collaboration with the British Motor Corporation (BMC) gave rise to the Mini Cooper, a higher-powered, sporty version of the Mini which famously starred in the getaway chase in The Italian Job. Charles Cooper, with his son John, formed the company at a site in Hollyfield Road, Surbiton, south-west London, in 1947.

The blue plaque presented to the Cooper Car company Credit: English Heritage/PA

A commemorative plaque is being unveiled at the former works building, a purpose-built 1950s motor workshop with an unusual curved frontage which is “a striking example of ‘Thunderbirds’ architecture”, English Heritage said. The unveiling is being attended by vintage Cooper cars and their owners. Mike Cooper, son of John Cooper, said: “The Cooper family are very proud that the Cooper Car Company’s old works in Surbiton has received a blue plaque. “The amazing racing cars that were designed and manufactured there by my father, John Cooper, went on to conquer the world of motor sport.” Howard Spencer, senior historian for English Heritage Blue Plaques, said: “The Cooper Car Company works is a hugely important building to the history of the British car industry.

From left to right, Bruce McLaren, Jack Brabham, John Cooper and Charlie Cooper Credit: Mike Cooper/English Heritage/PA