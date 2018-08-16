Civil partnerships continue to rise since introduction of same-sex marriages

Civil partnerships in England and Wales rose for the second year in a row since same-sex marriages were introduced, new figures show. There were 908 ceremonies in 2017 – marking a 2% increase on the previous year, according to data from the Office for National Statistics. An 8% rise in civil partnerships among female couples accounted for the overall increase, while the option decreased slightly among male couples. Overall, some two-thirds of civil partnerships were between men.

Latest figures also show that more than half (51%) of those opting for a civil partnership last year were over 50 – a rise from less than a fifth (19%) in 2013. Nicola Haines of the ONS said: “Despite the introduction of marriages for same-sex couples in March 2014, the number of same-sex couples choosing to form civil partnerships has increased slightly for the second consecutive year. “Almost two-thirds of couples entering into a civil partnership in 2017 were male and more than half of all civil partners were aged 50 years or above.” A preference for civil partnerships over marriage among middle-aged male couples reflects a desire for a more “contemporary” relationship status, a family law expert said. Laura Guillon, a solicitor at Hall Brown Family Law, said: “Despite the alternative of same-sex marriage, these statistics illustrate that there is very much still an appetite for civil partnerships. “That’s especially true of middle-aged men who have clearly demonstrated their preference for a more contemporary status within relationships despite the introduction of same-sex marriage in 2014. “They may particularly be looking to establish settled relationships to see them through the rest of their lives without, as they see it, the burden which they associate with marriage.” The figures follow a ruling by the Supreme Court in June that preventing different-sex couples from opting for civil partnerships is “incompatible” with European human rights laws.

Rebecca Steinfeld and Charles Keidan outside the Supreme Court in London, where they won their fight for the right to enter into a civil partnership Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA Images