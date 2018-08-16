Dame Margaret Hodge likens Labour disciplinary investigation to Nazi Germany

Dame Margaret, who has been a vocal critic of Mr Corbyn’s handling of anti-Semitism in the party, said that the saga had left her with a “feeling of fear”.

In an interview, the former Labour minister told how when she learned of the investigation, which was launched after a confrontation about anti-Semitism with leader Jeremy Corbyn, she “kept thinking what did it feel like to be a Jew in Germany in the Thirties”.

Speaking to Sky News, the MP for Barking said: “On the day that I heard that they were going to discipline me and possibly suspend me, it felt almost like, I kept thinking what did it feel like to be a Jew in Germany in the Thirties?

“Because it felt almost as if they were coming for me. It’s rather difficult to define, but there’s that fear, and it reminded me of what my Dad used to say. My Dad came out of Germany, so he had to leave Germany, he went to Egypt.”

She added: “When I heard about the disciplinary action, my emotional response resonated with that feeling of fear that clearly was at the heart of what my father felt when he came to Britain.”

Dame Margaret also told how the “cult of Corbynism” had allowed anti-Semitism to bubble to the surface within the party.

She said: “I’ve never seen it like this, and I think it’s a bit scary as well. We’ve got this sort of growth of populism.

“Whether it’s Trump, whether it’s Boris Johnson, and now whether it’s the cult of Corbynism, which allows these attitudes to emerge and that’s what scares me.

“I wasn’t alive in the 1930s, there’s probably very few people around who were, but it sort of makes you feel if you don’t stand up against it then what are you allowing to occur.”