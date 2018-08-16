E-cigarettes can be key weapon in battle against smoking, insist MPs

Rules around e-cigarettes should be relaxed to help accelerate already declining smoking rates, MPs have said. Vaping is less harmful than conventional smoking and the two should not be treated as the same, according to a report by the Science and Technology Committee. There should be an urgent review to make it easier for e-cigarettes to be made available on prescription, “wider debate” on vaping in public spaces, and greater freedom for the industry to advertise the devices as a less harmful option for smokers, they said. An end to the ban on “snus”, an oral tobacco product which is illegal in the UK under EU regulations, should also be considered after Brexit, according to the report.

Norman Lamb, chairman of the committee, said: “E-cigarettes are less harmful than conventional cigarettes, but current policy and regulations do not sufficiently reflect this and businesses, transport providers and public places should stop viewing conventional and e-cigarettes as one and the same. “There is no public health rationale for doing so. “Concerns that e-cigarettes could be a gateway to conventional smoking, including for young non-smokers, have not materialised. “If used correctly, e-cigarettes could be a key weapon in the NHS stop-smoking arsenal.” Public Health England (PHE) has estimated that e-cigarettes are at least 95% less harmful than smoking. While “uncertainties” remain about the long-term health impact of the devices, they present “an opportunity to significantly accelerate already declining smoking rates”, the committee of MPs said.

The MPs called for debate on vaping in public places Credit: Peter Byrne/ PA

Mr Lamb said: “Medically licensed e-cigarettes would make it easier for doctors to discuss and recommend them as a stop smoking tool to aid those quitting smoking. “The approval systems for prescribing these products must be urgently reviewed.” Deborah Arnott, chief executive of Action on Smoking and Health (ASH), said: “Today’s call to improve the process to enable e-cigarettes to be licensed as medicines is extremely welcome. “E-cigarettes have already helped many smokers to quit, but they could help many more. “Licenced products could transform the public’s understanding of e-cigarettes and help many more smokers see vaping as a viable alternative to smoking.”

