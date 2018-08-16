- ITV Report
-
Dame Emma Thompson tells ITV News she 'couldn't live with' the decisions her character makes in The Children Act
- Video report by ITV News Correspondent Martha Fairlie
Actor Dame Emma Thompson, who plays a family court judge in her latest role, has told ITV News how she could never live having to make a decision over life and death, as her character does in The Children Act.
The movie is a an adaptation of Ian McEwan’s 2014 novel, in which Dame Emma's character decides whether Adam, a 17 year old Jehovah's Witness with leukaemia, should be forced to have a life saving blood transplant.
The fictional movie brings a new perspective to real life cases like Alfie Evans and Charlie Gard, and focuses on the pressure endured not only by families but by the judiciary.
Dame Emma said: "Every time I hear one of those cases now I think of my friends who work in the high court and family court and the pain they have to witness and that they have to make decisions about, which I think must be so hard."
She added: "I couldn't do it, I couldn't do it. I might make the same decision but I don't think I would be able to live with it afterwards."
Her co-star, Fionn Whitehead, who plays Adam, went undercover to research the role and found himself "gripped with terror" in a Jehovah's Witnesses meeting.
"I went to a Jehovah's Witnesses meeting and just pretended like I got a leaflet through the door, I was sure I was going to be caught out the whole time. I was sitting there, gripped with terror."