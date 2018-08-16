Dame Emma Thompson tells ITV News she 'couldn't live with' the decisions her character makes in The Children Act

Actor Dame Emma Thompson, who plays a family court judge in her latest role, has told ITV News how she could never live having to make a decision over life and death, as her character does in The Children Act.

The movie is a an adaptation of Ian McEwan’s 2014 novel, in which Dame Emma's character decides whether Adam, a 17 year old Jehovah's Witness with leukaemia, should be forced to have a life saving blood transplant.

The fictional movie brings a new perspective to real life cases like Alfie Evans and Charlie Gard, and focuses on the pressure endured not only by families but by the judiciary.