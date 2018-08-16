EU officials ‘fear UK is bugging Brexit talks’

Brussels has refused to deny reports that its Brexit negotiators fear they are being bugged by British spies.

Officials raised security concerns after the UK obtained sensitive documents “within hours” of them being discussed, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Sabine Weyand, the EU’s deputy chief Brexit negotiator, reportedly told officials at a European Council working party on exit talks that “it could not be excluded” that British intelligence had penetrated their meetings.

British negotiators were said to have obtained the contents of a slide presentation that set out the European Commission’s negative economic assessments of UK plans to remain in a single market for goods.