Fisheries officer pictured bound and gagged loses employment tribunal case

A Scottish Government agency employee who was pictured bound and gagged at work has lost her case at an employment tribunal.

DeeAnn Fitzpatrick claimed she experienced bullying and harassment after she became a “whistleblower” while employed as a fisheries officer at Marine Scotland.

At an employment tribunal in Aberdeen in June the 49-year-old Canadian national said she felt intimidated after being sent anonymous cards, claiming she was targeted with sexual harassment and for being a woman, as well as over her age.

The abuse was said to have taken place between 2015 and 2017 while she was based in the government body’s Scrabster office in the Highlands and continued after she was signed off.