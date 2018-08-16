Six arrested after four males stabbed in Camberwell

Four people have been taken to hospital after being stabbed in south London.

Scotland Yard said six males have been arrested after police were called to Landor House, Camberwell, shortly before 5.25pm on Thursday.

Officers found four males with stab injuries. They were all taken to south London hospitals by the London Ambulance Service.

Harriet Harman, MP for Camberwell and Peckham, said she was very concerned by the quadruple stabbing and is in contact with police and councillors.

Bloodied clothing and shoes littered the scene, as did surgical gloves and first aid bags behind the cordon at the low-rise housing estate.