Girl first in her family to go to university wins place at Cambridge

A teenager who is the first in her family to go to university has won a place at Cambridge.

Lauren Carey achieved two A*s and an A-grade in her A-levels and will now study education at the prestigious Magdalene College.

The 18-year-old, from Bishopsworth in Bristol, was a member of the Future Quest programme, which helps students from diverse backgrounds across the city fulfil their potential and get to university.

Lauren, who studied A-levels at St Mary Redcliffe and Temple School after joining for sixth form from Bedminster Down School, got an A* in politics and As in biology and English literature.

“I found A-levels challenging and a lot of hard work,” she said.

“The Future Quest programme really helped me with my university applications.”