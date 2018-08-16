Advertisement ITV Report 16 August 2018 at 8:00am In Pictures: Material Girl Madonna through the decades Madonna celebrates her 60th birthday (Ian West/PA) Photo: PA Archive/PA Images Madonna celebrates her 60th birthday following a long career of reinvention and controversy.Here, we take a look at the Queen of Pop’s changing look through the years. Madonna on stage at Madison Square Garden in New York City in 1985 Credit: PA The singer out jogging with her minder in Green Park, near her hotel in Mayfair, London, in 1987 Credit: PA Madonna performs on stage at her British debut concert, at Roundhay Park in Leeds, in 1987 Credit: PA The star performs to a crowd of 74,000 fans at Wembley Stadium in 1990 Credit: PA Madonna performs at the Brit Awards at Alexandra Palace, London, in 1995 Credit: Fiona Hanson/PA Madonna and British film director Guy Ritchie with their four-month-old baby son Rocco in 2000 Credit: William Conran/PA Madonna with the best female award at the MTV Europe Music Awards, held at the Globe Arena in Stockholm, in 2000 Credit: PA The Queen meets Madonna at the world premiere of James Bond film Die Another Day in 2002 Credit: PA Madonna performs to Irish fans at Slane Castle, Co Meath, in 2004 Credit: Haydn West/PA Madonna during a special appearance at Selfridges in Oxford Street in 2004 Credit: Andy Butterton/PA Madonna arrives at London Heathrow Airport’s Terminal 5 with her adoptive son David Banda in 2011 Credit: Steve Parsons/PA Madonna taking a stumble down stairs while performing on stage during the 2015 Brit Awards at the O2 Arena Credit: Yui Mok/PA Madonna attends the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 in New York Credit: Ian West/PA Last updated Thu 16 Aug 2018 Share Tweet Plus Reddit