Jeremy Clarkson returns with more A-levels inspiration

The Grand Tour host Jeremy Clarkson was among the celebrities to send words of encouragement to A-level students as they opened their results.

Clarkson typically posts a message on Twitter every year to students who haven’t achieved the grades they were hoping for.

This year the former Top Gear presenter wrote: “Don’t worry if your A level grades aren’t any good. I got a C and two U’s. And I’m sitting here deciding which of my Range Rovers to use today.”