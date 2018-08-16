Jeremy Hunt: No-deal Brexit would be a ‘mistake we would regret for generations’

A no-deal Brexit would be a “mistake we would regret for generations”, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt has said. Mr Hunt also revealed that the Government would consider EU proposals that demanded accepting European environmental and social legislation, in order to facilitate a free trade agreement. The comments came in an interview with ITV News after a meeting with the Dutch foreign minister as part of a three-day tour of Northern Europe. When asked whether he was presenting the Government’s Brexit plan as “take it or leave it”, Mr Hunt answered: “No, but it is a framework on which I believe the ultimate deal will be based and I’ve been to several countries and met seven foreign ministers and am meeting more in the weeks ahead and I’m getting a strong sense that not just in Holland but in many of the places I’ve visited that they do want to engage seriously to try and find a way through to try and get a pragmatic outcome.”

When asked if the UK would make concessions regarding environmental and social legislation, Mr Hunt responded: “I think we have to see what their proposal was, some of those things can have an impact on the level playing field, some won’t.” Discussing the risk of no proper negotiated deal he said: “It would be a mistake we would regret for generations, if we had a messy, ugly divorce and would inevitably change British attitudes towards Europe.” Asked to compare himself with Boris Johnson’s approach as foreign secretary he said: “I think the role of the foreign secretary is to go around foreign capitals and point out the implications of not getting a deal are profound in terms of our friendship and corporation with foreign countries across a whole range of areas.” Mr Hunt went on to respond to reports that Brussels Brexit negotiators were concerned they were being bugged by British spies. Officials had raised security concerns after the UK obtained sensitive documents “within hours” of them being discussed, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Jeremy Hunt is touring northern Europe Credit: David Cheskin/PA