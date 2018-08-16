Kate’s tips for smarter shopping

The Eat, Shop, Save way is naturally, to save money whilst getting fit and healthy and there are some easy ways to put this into practice.

Savvy shopper Kate Hardcastle sums up her best tips from series two of Eat, Shop, Save.

Don’t fear the freezer

Freezer food is not always associated with healthy eating but you can pick up some of the best, and most convenient, bargains which could massively aid you in your mission for healthy eating.

Believe it or not, you can find the best bargains in the freezer aisle like chopped garlic, for instance, which for the ease and long-lasting nature - is totally worth it.

Not only that, but frozen fish is actually just as fresh, if not fresher than the fish in the frozen section - which sometimes has been previously frozen!

A lot of people also assume that frozen food isn’t as nutritious for you if it’s frozen, which doesn’t make any sense - when food is picked and chosen to be frozen, that’s done straight away whereas fresh food can be in transit for a few days before it gets to its final destination.