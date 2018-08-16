Key statistics in this year’s A-level results

Here are the main figures in this year’s A-level results:

– The proportion of candidates receiving top grades is the highest since 2012. A total of 26.4% entrants scored either an A or A*, up slightly on 26.3% in 2017.

– 8.0% of entrants received an A*, down from 8.3% last year. This is the lowest level since 2013, when it was 7.6%.

– The overall pass rate (grades A*-E) was 97.6%, down from 97.9% last year. This is the lowest pass rate since 2010, when it was also 97.6%.

– Boys lead girls in the top grades for the second year running. The proportion of boys who got A or higher was 26.6%, 0.4 percentage points higher than girls (26.2%).