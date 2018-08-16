Major rail delays after tractor damages line in West Yorkshire

Rail travellers are being warned of major delays on some routes until Friday evening after a tractor damaged the line near Fitzwilliam in West Yorkshire.

National Rail Enquiries (NRE) said services including CrossCountry from Leeds to Reading and Plymouth and between Glasgow Central and Birmingham New Street are affected.

East Midlands Trains between Leeds and London St Pancras International and London North Eastern Railway between Leeds and London Kings Cross are also impacted, along with Northern services between Leeds and Doncaster and Sheffield.

Damage to the railway infrastructure including to the tracks and overhead electric wires was caused by a tractor and trailer on Wednesday evening.