Man arrested on suspicion of supplying unlicensed door staff

A detective has warned there is no hiding place for paramilitaries or criminality in Northern Ireland.

Detective Superintendent Bobby Singleton was speaking following the arrest of a 28-year-old man on suspicion of supplying unlicensed door staff.

Searches were carried out at a number of properties across the Ards and North Down area on Thursday.

They were carried out by officers from the PSNI’s Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) and the Security Industry Authority (SIA) as part of an ongoing investigation into criminality linked to the East Belfast UVF.

Searches were carried out at two residential addresses in Bangor and Donaghadee, as well as office premises in Newtownards.

A number of items were seized during the searches, including a BB gun, laptops, documents, camouflage clothing and an iPad.

The 28-year-old man who was arrested is being questioned at Musgrave police station.

Det Supt Singleton said the PCTF is determined to disrupt criminal activities linked to paramilitary groups.

“The PSNI works closely with the SIA on a range of initiatives to ensure the public are kept safe by assuring that security staff are correctly licensed,” he said.