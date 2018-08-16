Man details ‘failed’ efforts to raise alarm after £6,000 fraud attempt

A man who says he narrowly avoided being defrauded of more than £6,000 after receiving false bank details from a hacked email account has taken to social media following “failed” efforts to raise the alarm. James Bromley turned to Twitter to report that he had received an email claiming to be from his builder including details of a new bank account along with a request to pay an outstanding £6,369.72 into the account. Mr Bromley said he had seen his builder only hours previously, so the content of the email made sense, but the grammar used in it raised his concern.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

He phoned his builder, who said the request was not from him and he was not aware his email had been hacked. Mr Bromley posted a string of tweets detailing his attempts to report the crime to authorities and raise an alarm to prevent anyone else transferring money to the account. He initially tried the website and helpline for ActionFraud, the UK’s national fraud and cyber crime reporting centre, which advised him to report the incident using its online reporting tool.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.